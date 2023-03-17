Delhi Police visit twice, wait for hours at Rahul's house to serve notice: Sources

New Delhi, March 17 After Rahul Gandhi mentioned about the victims of sexual harassment in his Bharat Jodo Yatra speech in January in Srinagar, the Delhi Police have visited him twice and waited for hours to serve the necessary notice to get the details.

The Congress MP was served the notice on Wednesday after he did not meet the police team on Tuesday at his residence here even after waiting for three hours, said a Delhi Police source, adding that the team had visited twice his residence to serve him the notice to provide details about the victims of sexual harassment who had approached him to seek security.

According to sources, the police team on March 15 had waited for three hours at Gandhi's residence to serve him the notice, however, he did not meet them.

"Again on March 16, senior officers visited his residence and served the notice after waiting for one-and-a-half hour," said the sources in Delhi Police.

A senior police officer said the notice was issued after the police took cognisance of social media posts and sent a list of questionnaires.

"Delhi Police have issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi to give details about those victims who approached him regarding their sexual harassment. Police have asked him to give details of these victims so that security can be provided to them," said the official.

" ... in one particular case, I asked a girl (who had been raped) if we should call the police? She said 'don't call the police... I will be shamed'," Rahul Gandhi had said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

Reacting to the notice, the Congress in a statement said: "A government rattled by Rahul Gandhi's questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani's relationship hides behind its police. After 45 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him and spoke about harassment and violence they may have faced.

