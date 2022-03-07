Delhi: Punjab CM Channi meets Amit Shah; discusses Bhakra Beas Management Board, Operation Ganga

Just two days before the announcement of the results of the Punjab Assembly elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi.

However, the Chief Minister after the meeting mentioned that the main issues discussed were on amending Bhakra Beas Management Board rules and the ongoing Operation Ganga.

Speaking to reporters here today after meeting Shah, Channi said, "Main issue was BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board), officers should be deployed like earlier. The Centre wants to deploy people from outside. I requested Home Minister to reconsider it. He assured me that he'll discuss this with his minister in 1-2 days and act as per Punjab's wish."

Notably, political parties in Punjab, barring the BJP, are against the Centre's decision to amend the rules regarding appointments to two key positions on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The Central Government issued a notification on February 23 2022 to amend the BBMB Rules 1974, thereby changing the criteria for the selection of whole-time members of the Board.

Further speaking to reporters today, Channi said, "Secondly, 997 of our students were in Ukraine out of whom 420 have returned, 200 have gone to Poland and are safe but some people are still stranded. I made a request for them, Home Minister assured me that they are monitoring the situation and the students will be evacuated."

The Centre arranged for flights from neighbouring countries of Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students under 'Operation Ganga'.

With thousands of Indian nationals being brought back from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday apprised about the efforts taken by the Indian Embassies to help people in conflict-ridden Ukraine.

Speaking totoday, Muraleedharan said, "Out of 20,000 Indian citizens, we have been able to evacuate more than 16,000 citizens. Around 3,000 citizens are still there in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Around 600 students are there in Sumy area."

( With inputs from ANI )

