Delhi: PWD Minister Atishi writes to LG demanding action against officers guilty of negligence

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi wrote to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena to take strict action against the officers guilty of negligence in two mishaps, the drowning of an auto-driver in Harsh Vihar and electrocution of a construction worker at LNJP hospital.

In the last two days, two tragic incidents have come to the fore in Delhi. In the first accident, two days ago in Harsh Nagar, the driver of an auto fell into a pothole filled with water and died. The reason for this accident has been the negligence of the PWD officers.

The second incident is that of LNJP Hospital, where a worker died due to electrocution during construction work on Sunday.

The letter written to LG VK Saxena said, "Today (Sunday), two days have passed since the death of the auto driver due to the negligence of the officers, but any action is yet to be taken in this matter."

"Services in Delhi have been in the hands of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for the last 8 years. But no action has been taken against any officer for wrongdoing or negligence," the letter said further.

However, a day ago, on Saturday, the AAP government promised to take action after an auto driver fell into an uncovered pothole and lost his life.

After an autorickshaw driver fell into an undercovered pothole at a flooded Harsh Vihar in the national capital, following heavy monsoon showers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Saturday issued a statement saying it had taken due cognisance of the incident.

"The responsibility to maintain these roads, as per prescribed safety standards, lies with the contractor assigned to the road. The government will enquire into the laxity on the part of the contractor and take appropriate action," read a statement issued by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The PWD minister also ordered the strictest possible action against officials found guilty in connection with the incident.

On Sunday, a labourer identified as Sujeet Kumar, involved in the construction of a building at Delhi's LNJP Hospital, was electrocuted to death. The place of incident was inspected by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Crime team. Delhi Police said that further investigation is underway.

As an immediate measure, the Delhi Government said it would enforce a set of upgraded safety norms on priority, which will help strengthen state roads and avoid such mishaps.

Earlier, on Thursday night, an autorickshaw driver died after his auto fell into a pothole on a flooded street in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, police said.

The police received a call around 3.30 am on Friday that a man had died after his autorickshaw fell into a pothole.

On reaching the spot, a police team found the Traffic-sign recognition (TSR) and the front wheel of the auto-rickshaw in the pothole.

