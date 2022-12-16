'Delhi Robotics League' for school students launched

New Delhi, Dec 16 The Delhi government on Friday launched the Delhi Robotics League for school students of the national capital.

The programme was launched at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in the presence of the Director-Education, Himanshu Gupta.

This league is a unique, first of its kind tournament to be organised at the school-level across the country. Through this spectacular initiative, the Delhi government endeavours to generate curiosity for the field of robotics amongst children studying in its schools, to find and groom talent for the future of this field.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the occasion said the technology is rapidly changing all over the world in the current era. In this time of constant technological evolution, countries that can adapt and relearn reach the top of the developmental ladder.

He said that it is a matter of great pride that through events like Delhi Robotics League, the children studying in our schools are preparing themselves for the future.

The students of Class 9 and Class 10 will get a chance to showcase and enhance their skills in robotics.

In this league, students will compete with working robots built and designed by them in different stages, and the winning team will receive a cash award, as well as opportunities to receive seed capital and mentorship from IIT Delhi to begin an entrepreneurial venture.

The IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub IHFC will play the role of knowledge partner and the Delhi government's School of Specialized Excellence will organise a boot camp for mentorship of the teams participating in the competition.

While addressing the event, Director of Education, said that in light of this, we have started the Delhi Robotics League for school students to build working prototypes of robots.

This will inculcate curiosity and generate enthusiasm among the students for the field of robotics and provide them with an opportunity to showcase and hone their technological skills.

If we give opportunities for robotics and manufacturing of robotics etc. to the students at the school level itself, then the youth of our nation will soon be equipped with scientific mindset of the future, allowing our nation to grow and excel in the field of technology on the basis of their talent, said IIT Delhi Professor and IHFC Project Director Prof. S.K. Saha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor