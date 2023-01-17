Delhi's education system improved due to abroad training of teachers: CM Kejriwal on LG's objection

Amid the ongoing power tussle between the Delhi Government and the Lieutenant Government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the education system of Delhi has improved only because of the teachers who have been trained abroad.

CM Kejriwal was commenting against what the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called Delhi LG VK Saxena's interference in Delhi government's decision to send government school teachers abroad for training.

"People are taking children out of private schools and putting them in Government schools. This is only because of proper training of the teachers," Kejriwal said.

He said that the two crore people of Delhi are his family and he does not consider their children different from his own.

"I want to ensure the same education which I have provided to my own kids. That's why we spend so much on education, especially on teachers' training," said the Chief Minister.

"Thousands of teachers are being trained abroad. But the LG is saying we should get them trained in India," said Kejriwal.

"Such feudal thinking has left us behind," he rued.

Commenting on the limitation of powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, CM Kejriwal said, "The Supreme Court has clearly said that apart from Police, public order and land, LG has no power. However, When I read this order of the Supreme Court to the LG, he said that this could be the apex court's opinion."

"This is democracy. And if we say that teachers will go, then they should go," said Kejriwal.

"Time is strong and nothing is permanent. Maybe, we won't be in power tomorrow. They (BJP) are in power today, and tomorrow it can be us (AAP) in power at the Centre and have LG in Delhi while another party would have its government in the state," said Kejriwal.

"Even in that case, we will not cause obstruction like this. We respect democracy and constitution," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

