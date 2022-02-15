Demanding proof of 2016 surgical strike testimony to BJP's growing popularity in Telangana: Sunil Deodhar

Slamming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his remarks over surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Sunil Deodhar on Monday said that demanding proof of this surgical strike is testimony to BJP's growing popularity in Telangana.

Deodhar, who is also Andhra Pradesh BJP in charge, alleged that KCR is afraid of BJP and has realized that he cannot fight alone in Telangana.

"Echoes of Rahul Gandhi demanding proofs of surgical strikes can be heard in Telangana and now chief minister KCR said that what's wrong in asking the proofs. The demand for proof of surgical strike is proof of the growing popularity of BJP, PM Modi and Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana," Deodhar told ANI.

The BJP leader said, "He (KCR) is afraid of BJP and has realized that he cannot fight alone in Telangana, that is why both family enterprise - Congress and TRS are planning to work against BJP."

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016 after 19 of the Indian Army soldiers were killed in the base camp in Uri.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi raised questions over the surgical strike, seeking proof from the Army. KCR defended Rahul over raising questions regarding the surgical strike, claiming that the "BJP spreads false propaganda".

Telangana Chief Minister on Sunday sought proof from the Central government over surgical strikes carried out in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016.

"Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda that is why people are asking for it. The BJP is using surgical strikes politically. The Army is fighting at the border. If anyone is dying, it's Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not BJP," said Rao.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor