Demolition drive continues in B'luru to clear encroachment

Bengaluru, Sep 13 Continuing its drive against encroachment, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency, carried out a ruthless demolition drive at 18 locations in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the second day.

The official note from BBMP stated that the demolition drive has been carried out in the Mahadevapura zone and Yelahanka zones. In Mahadevapura zone, demolition drives were carried out at Shantiniketan Layout, Papaiah Reddy Layout and Challaghatta localities.

These areas were inundated and saw major water-logging problems during heavy rains. The team of engineers, revenue officers, marshals and police personnel were present during the drive in which two Hitachi and eight JCB machines were used.

Nalapad Academy in Challaghatta has encroached upon 2.5 meters of width, and 150.5 meters of storm water drain has been encroached. Fifty meters of encroachment has been cleared and the drive will continue.

In Shantiniketan Layout, seven buildings and four compound walls have been cleared. Meanwhile, owners of flats and buildings complained that they have purchased from builders and banks have also given loans for them. Now, BBMP is demolishing without any notice and they don't know where to go.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has informed the session that Rs 600 crore has already been released to build infrastructure across the state. He also announced that he would give Rs 1,800 crore for development of storm water drains in Bengaluru. The work would be finished within a set time-frame.

Krishna Bhairegowda, Congress MLA, stated in the session that brand Bengaluru is affected globally and the government must ensure that all storm water drains in Bengaluru must be developed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor