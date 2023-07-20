Deputing bureaucrats as attendants or doorkeepers to serve politicians shows the height of the arrogance of the ruling government": HD Kumaraswamay

The JD(S) and BJP have blamed the ruling government for deploying over two dozen IAS officers and misusing the government machinery for the two-day "Mahagathbandhan" held in Bengaluru on 17th and 18th July 2023. CM Siddaramaiah defended this and said that dignitaries were treated as state guests and as per protocol, the officers were assigned to welcome them. And, this was the only role of the state government, he added. Deputy CM DK Shiv Kumar said that as per the system and compliances of protocol that happened under all governments in the past, we have followed the same system.

BJP has issued two lists containing the name of 29 IAS officers assigned to opposition leaders who visited the two-day event. HD Kumaraswamy alleged the government and said, "The IAS officers play a major important role in the state’s progress. As the program was neither a government program nor the swearing-in of a new government then deputing them as attendants or doorkeepers to serve politicians shows the height of the arrogance of the Congress government. It is an injustice done to 6.5 crore Kannadigas." Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress in a series of tweets tagging the IAS association. Kumaraswamy said, “It is a clear violation of the rules. In the past 40 years, such misuse of bureaucratic machinery has not been seen to this extent. I am shocked that officials agreed to this task.”

He further said that when he himself was invited to Kolkata by West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee no bureaucrats were deputed like this to welcome him.It is important to mention that amid speculation JD(S) did not receive any invitation from BJP to attend the National Democratic Alliance NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday. Now it seems that BJP might go alone in Lok Sabha polls.