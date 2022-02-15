Devegowda speaks with KCR over phone, extends support to efforts for bringing opposition parties together

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda on Tuesday extended support to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who is planning to meet his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts soon as part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP.

According to Telangana Chief Minister's Office, the Janata Dal-Secular leader spoke with K Chandrashekar Rao over the phone on Tuesday. "Congratulations, you have taken up big battle, we are with you, we will have to fight communal forces and save the country," Devegowda told Rao.

Chandrashekar Rao had said on Sunday that he will soon meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to bring political parties together against the BJP.

He had said that Mamata Banerjee had called him and they had a discussion over the phone.

Chandrashekar Rao had also hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined".

He called for political forces coming together to "oust" the BJP from power.

"The whole country is silent on the hijab issue, What will happen if this type of hatred in Karnataka is spread across the nation? Hate politics should be avoided. All the political forces in the country should unite and oust the BJP," he had said.

KCR had also said that he would play a major role in uniting political parties opposed to BJP.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said on Sunday that chief ministers of non-NDA-ruled states would soon hold a convention in Delhi.

"Beloved Didi @MamataOfficial telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested for a meeting of Opposition CMs. I assured her of DMK's commitment to uphold State autonomy. Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi!" he said in tweets.

( With inputs from ANI )

