'Development of renewable energy need of the hour': Minister

New Delhi, July 14 Power Minister R.K. Singh on Thursday said that 125 GW of renewable energy shall be used in the production of 5 MMT of green hydrogen per year by 2030.

Expressing these views during a review meeting of the status of various inter-state transmission projects across the country, which took place in Jaipur, the Power Minister emphasised the fact that development of renewable energy is the need of the hour, and developing the associated transmission for evacuation of renewable energy has to be planned in a comprehensive manner.

The peak demand is expected to be 335 GW and renewable energy's installed capacity is projected to be 537 GW by 2029-30.

Singh, during the meeting, took stock of issues pertaining to transmission lines associated with generation of renewable energy in Rajasthan, issues related to offshore wind power, Green Hydrogen, the problem areas and options available for timely completion of the projects.

Keeping in mind the fact that Rajasthan has the highest installed capacity of renewable energy in the region, the existing and planned transmission network for evacuation of renewable energy from there was discussed in detail.

In addition to this, issues related to evacuation of renewable energy from other states were also discussed.

