DG BSF reviews border security scenario in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 8 Director General Border Security Force Nitin Agrawal has arrived in Jammu for a three day visit to review the security scenario of Jammu International Border (IB).

BSF said that D K Boora, IG BSF Frontier HQ Jammu gave a detailed presentation to the DG at Frontier Headquarter BSF Paloura Camp, covering all the critical aspects of Border Security and Domination on Jammu IB and LC.

D K Boora, described the general security scenario of AOR, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the complete Jammu IB.

“DG BSF later visited Samba IB area where he was briefed and informed about recent threats being faced by the BSF in Samba area, ranging from tunnelling and cross Border smuggling by Pak based elements.

“A special emphasis was given to the Drone threats posed by Pakistan Drones from across the border into Indian territory. DG BSF was also shown the all round domination strategy of BSF on IB covering depth area also,” BSF said.

