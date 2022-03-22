Dhami to be sworn in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on March 23

New Delhi/Dehradun, March 22 Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn in as chief minister of Uttarakhand for a second term on Wednesday.

A state BJP leader said that Dhami and his cabinet will be administered the oath by Governor Gurmit Singh on March 23 at 3.30 p.m. at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Sources said that invites for swearing-in ceremony have been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP chief J.P.Nadda, chief minister of party-ruled states, including caretaker chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and others.

"Prime Minister Modi and several central leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Dhami government," an Uttarakhand BJP leader said.

After being elected as leader of BJP legislative party at a meeting in state capital on Monday, chief minister designate Dhami met the Governor and officially staked claim to form the government in the state.

The BJP created history by becoming the only party to retain power for a second consecutive term in the state since its formation. The BJP won 47 out of 70 seats but Dhami - who was the third Chief Minister in the BJP's rule - himself lost the poll from Khatima.

On July 4, last year, Dhami was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand replacing Tirath Singh Rawat, who quit as he could not get elected to the Assembly within the required time of six months, after succeeding Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Dhami has worked in different positions in the RSS' students wing ABVP for many years. He also served as president of BJP youth wing in Uttarakhand for two terms. He was MLA from Khatima twice but lost the election this time.

