Dhirendra Shastri returns to Bageshwar Dham by charter plane

Patna, May 17 After his five days 'Hanuman Katha' in Patna, self-styled god man Dhirendra Shastri aka 'Bageshwar Baba' flew to Khajuraho on his way home to Bageshwar Dham on Wednesday evening.

He took a charter plane to Khajuraho.

During his five days stay in Patna, BJP leaders, from top to bottom, met him but the actual credit was taken by Chirag Paswan-led LJP-Ram Vilas' Bahubali leader Hulash Pandey. He accompanied Shastri in the charter plane to Khajuraho, which is the nearest airport to reach Baba Bageshwar Dham.

Sources have said that Pandey provided new SUVs to Baba Bageshwar for his travel from Panash hotel where he was staying in Patna to the venue Taret Pali Math in Naubatpur locality.

