Did image makeover attempts hurt two ministers in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Aug 21 One of the main reasons for stripping two cabinet ministers of their portfolios just less than 100 days before the Assembly elections, is said to be their attempts to 'over market themselves instead of delivering'.

Recently, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took away the revenue portfolio from Cabinet minister Rajendra Trivedi and the Roads and Buildings ministry from Purnesh Modi.

Purnesh Modi subsequently updated his Twitter profile with remaining portfolios, but Trivedi is yet to do so.

Political analysts opine that attempts at image makeover or image building stunts by both the ministers have cost them heavily.

It is being said that two to three other ministers might have to pay for 'over marketing themselves instead of focusing on delivery'.

"It must have come to the notice of the BJP's central leadership that Trivedi and Modi were doing a lot of drama to showcase their work. It might have been unpalatable to someone in Delhi, who must have instructed state leaders for surgical operation," is the observation of political analyst Kanti Patel.

"The other reason behind the harsh action could be about fundraising. These ministers' activities could have stalled projects of some interested parties, who may have been funding the party. Such parties having direct access to the Delhi corridor must have complained and so the ministers had to face ire," said Hari Desai, a political commentator.

Janak Purohit, a political analyst who has been closely following the party for more than three decades, sees two reasons for the action. "In the election year the Prime Minister must have planned to lay the foundation stone or dedicate various projects, Purnesh Modi must have failed to meet the targets, whereas Trivedi knowingly or unknowingly must have either stalled big projects citing rules or otherwise. This may have annoyed the central leadership."

All the three political analysts have doubts that before the election notification was out a few more ministers may have to face simliar action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor