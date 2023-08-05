'Didn't have info on tension build-up in Nuh': Hry home minister

Chandigarh, Aug 5 Saying he did not have information about intelligence on the possible build-up of tension in Nuh, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the police are investigating and the conclusion that will emerge will be made public.

"The police are investigating point by point. The conclusion that will emerge after the investigation will be made public," Vij told the media here.

He was replying to a question about the role of Pakistan in the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh, where the curfew was relaxed from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

"The police are taking action and so far 104 FIRs have been registered and 216 people arrested. Likewise, 80 people have been detained on suspicion," Vij said.

On a question of a viral video of a CID inspector claiming that he knew everything in advance about the violence, the minister said: "I have also seen this video. Will take appropriate action at the appropriate time."

Responding to a question regarding a link between the Punjab-registered vehicle and Hyder Ali during the violence, Vij said this information has been forwarded to the authorities for investigation.

Earlier on Saturday, Vij said he was not given any intelligence input on the Nuh violence.

"I even asked ACS (Home) and the DGP, they said they also did not have the information. Now, a video is going viral in which a CID inspector claimed that he knew everything in advance. If he knew, then who did he inform about this?"

The state Home Minister smells big game plan behind the violence.

"People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis (canes) in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fired… all this was part of a plan. We will not rush to an early conclusion without a thorough investigation being done," he said.

Meanwhile, the demolition drive in Nuh district continued for the third day on Saturday as authorities bulldozed illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around SKM Government Medical College.

Around 45 temporary structures were demolished as part of the drive, police said.

SDM Ashwani Kumar told the media owners of some of these structures were involved in the violence. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector-General Jasbir Singh Sandhu said the situation in Nuh is under control.

As per orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, companies of Central Reserve Police Force and Rapid Action Force, including women officers and jawans have been deployed in the violence-affected areas, which includes women officers and jawans, he said.

The communal clashes first broke out on Monday during a Hindu religious procession after rumours that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event.

