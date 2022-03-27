Digvijaya Singh takes potshot at Centre over price rise

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday took a jibe at the Centre over rising prices of petrol and diesel.

"Inflation starts after the elections are over. If elections come again, the government will step in to control prices. The people of the whole country are being cheated," Singh told the media persons here.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Sunday, for the fifth time in a week, leading to an increase of Rs 3.70 and Rs 3.75 per litre respectively since Tuesday.

This is the fifth increase in fuel prices since ending a four-and-half-month pause on March 22. On all four occasions, fuel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre.

On the first session of the contemplation meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet at Pachmarhi under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Congress leader said, "There is a need for contemplation if the situation is deteriorating in BJP, then one should definitely have contemplation."

Earlier on Saturday, Singh was sentenced to one year by Indore District Court in the Ujjain assault case.

"This is a 10-year-old case in which my name was not even in the FIR, but was added later under political pressure. I will appeal in the High Court," he told the media persons.

( With inputs from ANI )

