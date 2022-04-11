Dissidence hits YSRCP after Cabinet revamp by Jagan

Amaravati, April 11 Reconstitution of his cabinet by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has triggered dissidence in YSR Congress Party with one of the ministers dropped by him announcing her resignation from the Assembly while another is contemplating a similar course.

Mekathoti Sucharitha, who was Home Minister in the earlier Cabinet, announced resignation as MLA.

She was upset since Sunday when Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to drop her from the Cabinet along with 13 others.

On Monday, when a 25-member new Cabinet was sworn in, Sucharitha decided to quit as MLA from Prathipadu constituency in Guntur district. At a meeting with her followers, she announced her decision. She, however, made it clear that she will continue in the party.

Sucharitha also told her followers that none of them should quit the party. However, some public representatives in the constituency have already announced their resignation to show solidarity with her.

Meanwhile, senior leader Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is also reported to be planning to quit as MLA. He was sulking ever since Jagan Reddy decided to drop him from the Cabinet.

Srinivasa Reddy, who had served as a minister in the Cabinet of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, is angry over Jagan Reddy dropping him while retaining many others who are junior to him.

Several followers of Srinivasa Reddy on Monday announced their resignations as public representatives in Prakasam district as a mark of protest.

Political Affairs Adviser to the government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and two other leaders of the YSRCP, were continuing their efforts to assuage his feelings. They called on Srinivasa Reddy at his residence in Vijayawada and advised him not to take any drastic step.

The Chief Minister has reportedly directed YSRCP leaders to bring Srinivasa Reddy to him for a meeting. The senior leader is likely to meet Jagan Reddy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has retained 11 ministers in his new Cabinet. What has angered Srinivasa Reddy is the fact that Adimulapu Suresh, who also comes from Prakasam district, has been retained.

The revamp has also left many aspirants of Cabinet berths disappointed. Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy could not hide his disappointment as he wept in front of the television cameras after Jagan Reddy announced his team. He, however, said he would remain the party and work to strengthen it.

In Anakapalli district, followers of Chodavaram MLA Karnam Dharmashri staged 'rasta roko' to protest over their leader being denied a Cabinet berth.

In Palnadu district, followers of Macherla MLA P. Ramakrishna Reddy also took out a protest march and staged 'rasta roko'. The followers, including local public representatives, threatened to resign. They raised slogans against government advisor Ramakrishna Reddy.

