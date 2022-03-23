DMK govt fulfilling poll promises, AIADMK didn't: Stalin

Chennai, March 23 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K.Stalin on Wednesday said his government has fulfilled 208 of the 505 poll promises made by his party.

While speaking in the Assembly, Stalin also said 537 announcements made by the AIADMK government during its rule between 2011-2012 and 2020-2021 were not implemented.

Responding to the criticism that the DMK government has not fulfilled the majority of its poll promises, Stalin listed out those that have been fulfilled and also additional schemes that were not mentioned in the party's poll manifesto.

He said the government has fulfilled 208 poll promises out of the 505 announced by the DMK party and several schemes have been announced.

The government orders have been issued for 171 of the poll promises.

On the other hand, the AIADMK during its 10 year rule had not implemented 537 announcements made in the House.

He said out of 537 scheme announcements, the AIADMK government had issued orders only for 491 schemes and funds were not allotted for many of them.

Stalin also listed out the various unfulfilled poll promises made by the AIADMK party in 2011.

He said the AIADMK party had made a total of 507 promises in its poll manifesto during 2011 and 2016 and government orders have been issued only for 169 of them.

Continuing further, Stalin said the AIADMK government had made most of its announcements in the Assembly post budget and hence funds were not allotted for the announced schemes. The announcements were just on the paper.

Stalin also said his government would implement the schemes announced by the AIADMK government if found they would benefit the people.

