DMK IT wing member arrested for 'derogatory' religious posts

Chennai, Aug 21 A member of the IT wing of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK in Dindigul district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on Hindu gods, police said.

The arrested man was identified as Lokesh Karthick.

The BJP's Dindigul district IT cell president, K. Bommu Subbaiya had complained to police thatKarthick has been posting derogatory comments on Hindu gods, especially Lord Krishna during the Janmashtami period.

Dindigul town north police said that a case is registered against Karthick and an investigation is being conducted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor