DMK leader A. Raja speaks against Hindu religion, BJP responds

Chennai, Sep 13 DMK leader and former Union Minister, A. Raja spoke against the Hindu religion while addressing a public gathering, triggering a strong response from the BJP.

While addressing the gathering organised by the Dravidar Kazhagam, Raja asked: "Who is a Hindu? We should have the right to assert... We don't wish to be a Hindu, why are you keeping me as a Hindu?

"I haven't seen any religion like this. Lingayats in Karnataka are petitioning the Supreme Court saying that their way of worship and religious principles are different. They are asking themselves not to be declared Hindu. But what is the Supreme Court saying? The Supreme Court is saying that if you aren't a Christian, Muslim, or Persian, you have to be a Hindu. Is there any other country having such cruelty?

"You are a shudra till you remain a Hindu. You're the son of a prostitute till you remain a shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You're an untouchable till you remain a Hindu. How many of you wish to stay as children of prostitutes? How many of you wish to remain untouchables? Only if we are vocal about these questions, it will become elemental in breaking Sanathana (Sanatana Dharma)."

In a strong response against Raja's remarks, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Sreenivasan, who is also an MLA from Coimbatore, tweeted: "DMK MP A. Raja has insulted the women and Hindus on numerous occasions. This time too he has spewed venom stating that shudras are children of prostitutes and they will remain so until they remain in Hinduism."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor