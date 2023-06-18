DMK mouthpiece Murasoli slams TN Governor RN Ravi, calls him "sadist"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 : Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) mouthpiece "Murasoli" has once again slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and has called him a "sadist"

DMK targeted the Governor for his letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin that Senthil Balaji should be sacked from the cabinet.

"Sometimes we don't know whether to get angry or to laugh thinking about Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. We can feel that the Governor is caught in shock like a Goat thief. Without thinking about anything he makes decisions in a hurry," the mouthpiece said.

"RN Ravi is not only degrading himself but also the position he holds as a Governor. Tamil Nadu has seen many Governors and very few were critically reviewed but no one was like RN Ravi who remains unchanged in his activities," the news article said further.

The mouthpiece further slammed the Governor saying, "Thinking of himself as a great historian very often RN Ravi gives dangerous opinions. His actions show he has never read Dravidian history."

"Governor interferes in everything and acts against Government policy decisions. He takes decisions without knowing his limits. His acts reflect his sadist attitude as he enjoys the pleasure of giving problems to others. The Governor has written to Chief Minister M K Stalin that Senthil Balaji should be sacked from the cabinet," the news piece on the "Murasoli" said.

"Doesn't this show that the Governor is acting beyond his powers? Similar to this letter on October 25 Kerala Governor AM Khan wrote a letter to Kerala CM asking to sack Kerala Finance Minister. Kerala CM denied the Governor's letter and gave a reply," the mouthpiece asked.

"Few get pleasure by disturbing others. It is called Sadism. Seeing Tamil Nadu Governor we are remembering that only," the mouthpiece said.

Earlier in March, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) mouthpiece Murasoli hit out at the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, days after he returned the online gambling prohibition bill, passed by the State legislature.

The ruling party in its mouthpiece again raised concerns regarding online gambling and said that its influence of it is leading to a number of suicides in the State.

"Many people in Tamil Nadu are being cheated because of online gambling, and it is leading to suicides. By witnessing all this, would the State government would remain inactive? Do the State Government don't have any responsibility to curb online gambling?" it asked.

