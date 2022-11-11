DMK receives Rs 308 cr as contributions in 2021-22, majorly through EBs

New Delhi, Nov 11 Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has received contributions of over Rs 308 crore during financial year 2021-22.

As per the contribution report submitted to the Election Commission, it received total Rs 308,14,34,945 during the year 2021-22 and major part of the contributions amounting to Rs 306 crore were received through electoral bonds.

The contributions report disclosed that most of the amounts were received through bank cheques.

Representation of the People Act says that the treasurer of a political party or any other person authorised by it will prepare a report about the contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 received by the political party from any person or other entities in a financial year.

Aiming for reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties, the poll panel has proposed reducing anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000.

The Election Commission recently wrote a letter to the Union Law Ministry recommending various amendments in the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

Currently, political parties have to disclose all donations above Rs 20,000 through their contribution report that is submitted to the EC.

