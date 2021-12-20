DMK to revamp party structure at grass root to accommodate more women, youth

Chennai, Dec 20 Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is aiming to revamp the party grass root booth committees with more women and youth with an eye on the ensuing urban local body polls to take place in a few months from now.

A meeting of party state office-bearers, district secretaries, affiliate wing state leaders, MPs, and MLAs was held at the party headquarters on Saturday and decided that with the opposition AIADMK dilapidated, the DMK has high chances of ensuring its supremacy in the state's political firmament.

Sources in the DMK told that the party supremo and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed all the district secretaries to revamp the party at the grass root levels and to include more women and youth in the party fold. He wanted the senior leaders to groom these new leaders and position them for further responsibilities.

Party leaders, according to information available, have also informed the Chief Minister that the party and government enjoyed great goodwill among women, marginalised people, Dalits, and minorities.

Stalin has told party leaders that several women-centric reform measures are coming up in the state and that this would be announced during the address of the Governor on January 5 when the Assembly session commences.

He has also directed the party district leaders to communicate with the masses on the recent major reforms that the government had taken up including free travel for women in transport buses, writing off gold loans, free ration to single women as also 40 per cent job reservation for women candidates.

The Chief Minister, according to DMK functionaries who have taken part in the meeting has directed the party leaders to include 30 per cent of voters in each ward as party members.

A party leader and MP told that "the Chief Minister was confident and directed us to communicate with the masses regarding the welfare measures that the government has undertaken since assuming office in May 2021".

He also said that several freebies are coming up for the people of the state during the Governor's address in the next Assembly session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor