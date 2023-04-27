Do we have to bring Bin Laden instead of Amit Shah? K'taka BJP questions Cong

Bengaluru, April 27 The Karnataka BJP has rebutted the claim of the Congress party on the alleged provocative speech by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and filing a police complaint against him in the state.

National general secretary C.T. Ravi stated on Thursday that the Election Commission will look into the demand of the Congress to boycott Amit Shah's programmes in the state. "Are we supposed to bring Bin Laden instead of Amit Shah?" Ravi quipped.

These people (Congress party leaders) want Madani (Abdul Nassar Madani), Laden and Dawood Ibrahim. Don't they want patriot Amit Shah? Ravi questioned.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar had stated that D J Halli and K G Halli gangs (accused in violence in Bengaluru) were his brothers. During the violence of Padarayanapura in Bengaluru, he stood with the accused. While this Taliban gang would come to the fore in the state, a Congress administration means the Taliban model of administration. Communal clashes are guaranteed during the Congress regime. All those who create communal violence have joined hands with that party, Ravi charged.

He said that Amit Shah's statement of the state witnessing communal violence in case the Congress comes to power is correct. "One thing is clear, the Congress has joined hands with the PFI and the SDPI. If the Congress comes to power, Talibani forces will thrive and the D J Halli-K G Halli gangs will get active, he added.

