"Don't care if I have to stay in jail for few months": Manish Sisodia ahead of CBI questioning today in excise case

Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said he would "fully cooperate" with the CBI in its ongoing probe into the alleged excise policy scam.

There was heavy security deployment as AAP suppoters gathered outside Sisodia's residence, ahead of his questioning by the central probe agency in the liquor policy case, sources said.

Taking to Twitter ahead of his questioning in the case, Sisodia said he does not care if he is "jailed" for a few months.

"Going to CBI again today. I will fully cooperate in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months," Sisodia posted.

Saying he was a follower of Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the country, Delhi deputy CM said, "It is a small matter for me to go to jail on false charges."

Significanty, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed, citing his 'sources', that his deputy Sisodia, will be arrested on Sunday after questioning by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

Sisodia on Monday confirmed that he had been called CBI called him for questioning on February 26 in the Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier, the CBI had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19.

Last Sunday, Sisodia requested the central agency to defer questioning, saying that he was busy "preparing the budget" and could only appear towards February-end.

However, Sisodia has not been named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case.

Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet.

In August last year, the CBI searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker.

Several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Sisodia's residence, and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI officer, who further said that the raids were conducted across 7 states.

The CBI launched a probe in the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to L-G Saxena recommending a probe by the central agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

