Don't lose hope, Priyanka tells party men

Lucknow, June 1 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that party workers in Uttar Pradesh should now prepare to fight with renewed strength and vigour.

Addressing the 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' at the Congress headquarters here, she said that those who had lost hope, had already left.

"If you are sitting here, it means that you have not lost hope. You have stayed true to the ideology of the Congress and this is your biggest achievement," she said.

She underlined the need for learning that the party needs to work harder.

"We raised issues and even some new issues but obviously that was not enough," she said.

The state unit of the Congress is organising a two-day 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' in Lucknow.

This is the first such event after the UP Assembly elections.

During the workshop, brainstorming sessions will be organised and suggestions on the new resolutions for the party will be shared.

All office-bearers, district and city presidents, former MPs, MLAs, candidates of the 2022 Assembly elections, state chiefs of frontal organisations, chairpersons of various cells of the party and also the spokesmen are attending the workshop.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor