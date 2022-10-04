Don't make farmers beg, Goa Forward tells BJP govt

Panaji, Oct 4 Goa Forward Party president and MLA Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday asked the state government to release the compensation of farmers before Diwali and not to make them beg.

While Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on many occasions has appealed to farmers to grow vegetables and fruits to become self-reliant in these areas, an RTI finding posted by Sardesai on social media has revealed that the government has not yet paid Rs 1,25,70,527 compensation of crop loss to farmers.

Sardesai, taking the opportunity, targeted the BJP government saying "our farmers are proud and hardworking, don't make them beg".

"Dr. Pramod Sawant who spent Rs 6 crore of public money on his 18 minute swearing-in has been with-holding crop loss compensation to farmers since 2019. CMO Goa, treat them with dignity. Settle their dues before #DIWALI," he tweeted.

"The government doesn't have money to give compensation but for 18 minute swearing in, it spent Rs 6 crore. What is the government's priority?" he questioned.

According to him, the government always says that it wants to give justice to farmers, and questioned whether these farmers are not Goans.

"Are these farmers not poor? Then why is the government not concerned about them. Is this government concerned only of its own," Sardesai questioned.

He said that poor families should get justice and hence the government should release them compensation before Diwali.

"If we increase local vegetable production, then the Horticulture Corporation will give a good rate (to farmers). In a few days, Horticulture Corporation will stop importing vegetables from other states and will purchase only locally produced vegetables," Pramod Sawant earlier had said.

"Annually, a Rs 20 crore subsidy is being paid to farmers. To whom we give it (subsidy)? Farmers from other states and what type of vegetable they supply us? If I tell this (about quality) then reporters will publish it. (Hence) I will not tell," Sawant had said.

"If you grow vegetables, then this subsidy can be yours," he had said.

