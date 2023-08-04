'Don't regret action', says AAP MP after suspension from LS

New Delhi, Aug 4 The lone AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, who on Thursday was suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the ongoing Monsoon Session, said he had no regrets for his action.

He was suspended after he threw some papers on the Chair while coming in the Well of the House, after the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha through voice vote.

His suspension came after the Lok Sabha passed the Delhi services bill.

On August 2 also, Rinku had torn papers while protesting along with other opposition parties, an action which had apparently peeved the Speaker, leading to his absence from the House's proceedings since Wednesday.

"The BJP is concerned about rising influence of AAP across the country. I was protesting against efforts by the Centre to weaken the Delhi government by bringing the Delhi bill," Rinku told reporters outside Parliament.

Asked whether he regretted his actions, Rinku said: "My actions did not violate the dignity of the Chair. Such actions are needed to make those in power hear our voices."

He questioned the need for the Delhi bill, saying that let the people decide whether the Arvind Kejriwal government's actions are unconstitutional or not.

