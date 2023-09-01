Don't spoil the future by giving power to anti-constitutionalists: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 1 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged people not to spoil their future and that of your children by giving power to "anti-constitutionalists" as he stressed that the anti-constitutional policy of divide and rule must be properly understood.

In his address after inaugurating the D. Devaraja Urs Jayanti and the state level convention of the Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti at the Town Hall here, he said that if Dr B.R. Ambedkar had not been the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, the country would not have had such a meaningful constitution.

(Former Karnataka Chief Minister) Devaraja Urs worked hard to effectively implement the aspirations of Ambedkar and the Constitution through his position as Chief Minister, he said, adding that therefore, Urs could implement social justice programmes which were not implemented by any of the previous Chief Ministers.

Devaraja Urs' ''tiller is the owner of the land law", has been reversed into the "rich is the owner of the land" by the BJP, he alleged.

The Chief Minister stressed that if power is given to the opponents of the constitution, and of the poor and the middle class, social justice will be undermined.

The backward classes did not get reservation until Devaraja Urs implemented the Havanur Report, he noted, appreciated Urs for implementing the Havanur report without losing heart, even though he faced great opposition.

The Dalit-Shudra community should have a clear understanding as to in whose hands the power should be given, Siddaramiah said, adding that Dalits, shudras, poor and middle classes got a new lease of life from the constitution.

He questioned how it is possible to save the poor and middle class if the power is given to those who hate this constitution.

"Ambedkar gave a constitution of social justice suitable to Indian society. But till now the aspirations of the constitution have not been fully fulfilled. The hard-working Shudra class have served the non-working class. This was dealt by Devaraja Urs through Jeeta Vimukti and Rita mukhta programmes.

"BJP is telling horrible lies that SCSP/TSP money will be used for five guarantees which will empower the lives of poor and middle class. Don't believe it, look at the documents and teach the BJP a lesson," Siddaramaiah said.

