Double engine government gives high priority to development: Modi

Lucknow, Feb 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the double engine government is attaching high priority to developmental projects in the state.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela of Uttar Pradesh government via a video message, the Prime Minister highlighted the achievements of the double engine government, saying new airports, new defence corridor, new mobile manufacturing units, infrastructure and and modern waterways are bringing in unprecedented employment opportunities.

He emphasised that Uttar Pradesh is now recognised for its improved law and order. This, has led to new opportunities of employment and business investments.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness at addressing the Rozgar Mela almost every week in BJP-ruled states and the country continuously getting many talented youths who bring new thinking and efficiency in the government system.

Highlighting the special importance of the UP Rozgar Mela, the Prime Minister said that this will bring happiness to 9,000 families and will enhance the sense of security in Uttar Pradesh as the new recruitments will strengthen the Police force in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in last six years, our government has been able to accommodate and provide jobs to 5.50 lakh youth in the state. He added that the process of more than 1.60 lakh appointments has bene completed in a transparent manner within the Uttar Pradesh Police Force.

The Chief Minister also gave away appointment letters to direct recruits for Sub Inspectors in the state Police and equivalent posts in Nagrik Police, Platoon Commanders and Fire Department Second Officers.

