'Double engine' govt will be back to power in Goa with full majority: G Kishan Reddy ahead of Assembly polls

Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the 'double engine government' will be back to power in Goa with full majority after the assembly polls.

He further said that the BJP has given a good and stable government to Goa.

"Goa has got a stable government in the last 10 years and is on the path of development. I want to appeal to the public to have faith in us. The double engine government will be back to power in Goa with the full majority," said Reddy.

Goa will face elections on February 14. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference here. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force.

Sushil Chandra also announced the COVID-19 norms concerning the elections.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. Both GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the House.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor