DPS trespassing case: SC stays criminal proceedings against Salman Khurshid

New Delhi, Jan 2 The Supreme Court on Monday stayed criminal proceedings against senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid for allegedly trespassing into the Delhi Public School (DPS) Society office here.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Khurshid, contended before a bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath that he is open to mediation and it will be an ideal situation. Khurshid had moved the apex court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court in November 2019 in the incident connected with the dispute related to the leadership of the society.

The top court, in its order, said: "Leave granted. It is clarified that the stay of the proceedings is only in the case pertaining to the present petition."

The bench also noted that Khurshid is a responsible and reputed person. Khurshid has challenged various Delhi High Court orders, which dismissed his plea for quashing the criminal proceedings against him and others in a case was registered for unauthorised entry into the society's office.

In December 2019, the apex court had issued notice on Khurshid's plea against the high court's order and asked the parties to explore the option of mediation and also stayed further proceedings in the case till then.

According to police, in March 2015, the DPS Society had alleged that Khurshid, along with Sharda Nayak, trespassed into the society's office.

The high court in 2018, allowed Khurshid's petition to quash trial court order, passed in January 2018, summoning him as an accused for allegedly trespassing into an office of the DPS Society in south Delhi.

