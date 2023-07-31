Drama during MCD house meeting at Civic Centre, proceedings adjourned

New Delhi, July 31 The meeting of the MCD House on Monday at the Civic Centre witnessed ruckus and sloganeering once again as AAP and BJP councillors clashed over the issue of flooding in the Yamuna river.

The BJP leaders were holding placards with slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and shouting slogans against the AAP government.

They were countered by AAP councillors, leading to a heated argument.

As a result, the MCD proceedings couldn't continue and Mayor Shelly Oberoi, unable to restore order, adjourned the house.

This was the first MCD house meeting taking place after floods in the capital and it was apprehended that members of the AAP and BJP would clash over this issue.

Before this, the elections for the Mayor and members of the Standing Committee, there was also a ruckus, leading to the proceedings being disrupted.

