Draupadi Murmu to visit Lucknow today

Lucknow, July 8 National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the Presidential election, Draupadi Murmu, will visit Lucknow on Friday, and will meet senior leaders of NDA, including MPs and MLAs, as well as leaders of various political parties to seek support for her election.

Her visit to Lucknow comes a day after the joint Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha visited the city and met Opposition MLAs and MPs.

BJP state general secretary Govind Narain Shukla said that Murmu would reach Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 3 pm on Friday where she would be received by Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ashish Patel and Nishad party leader Dr Sanjay Nishad.

Murmu will have a meeting with MPs and MLAs of BJP and its allies later in the evening at Lok Bhawan and seek their votes.

Shukla said leaders of all constituents of NDA would accompany Murmu to Lok Bhawan.

