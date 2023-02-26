Driver killed, 15 polling staff injured in Nagaland accident

Kohima, Feb 26 On the eve of the Nagaland Assembly elections, one person was killed and 15 election duty personnel were injured when their vehicle met with an accident in the state's Wokha district on Sunday, officials said.

Officials in Kohima said that the vehicle carrying polling personnel met with an accident near Thillong bridge over Doyang River while on its way to Sungro, skidding off the road due to mechanical failure. The driver was killed on the spot.

All the 15 injured were admitted to the district hospital in Wokha town, and a new team of polling personnel along with polling materials, EVMs, etc from the reserve polling personnel have been dispatched from the Wokha district headquarters.

