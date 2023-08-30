'Drone strike' in Russia 'damages' four heavy transport planes

Moscow, Aug 30 A drone attack on Pskov city in northwestern Russia has reportedly damaged four heavy transport planes early on Wednesday.

"The defence ministry is repelling a drone attack in Pskov's airport," Regional Governor Mikhail Vedernikov wrote on social media, posting a video of a massive fire.

"I arrived on the site at the very start of the incident. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties. The scope of damage is now being assessed," Vedernikov later wrote on his Telegram channel.

An unconfirmed Russian media report says four Ilyushin 76 transport planes were damaged at the airport, the BBC reported.

Pskov is more than 600km (372 miles) away from Ukraine, close to the border with Estonia.

Separately, the Russian Defence Ministry said early on Wednesday that an aircraft of its naval fleet destroyed four "high-speed military boats in the Black Sea carrying assault groups of the Ukrainian special operations forces comprising 50 men in total".

