'Drugs main reason behind crimes in tourist areas of Goa'

Panaji, Nov 3 Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Thursday said drug menace is the main reason behind the crimes taking place in the tourist areas in the coastal state of Goa.

He said that things which malign the name of the nation and the state by harassing tourists should be stopped.

"Drugs are the main reason for the crimes happening in tourist areas of Goa. Drugs should be curbed. The government has put steps to curb it and the central government will help," he said.

Speaking to , Naik said that state government has taken best steps to act against touts and central government is supporting it.

"Tourists should not be harassed. Crimes happening in the tourism area are because of drugs," he said.

The police in Goa have also started taking action on drug trade in the state by conducting raids.

Goa's Tourism Department on Monday had directed police to take action against illegal activities including touting, begging and cooking of food in open spaces and littering of areas in all tourist places.

Naik, appreciating this decision of state government, said that he supports such action.

The Tourism Department on Monday issued an order and asked police to take action under Section 13 of Goa Tourist Places Protection and Maintenance Act, 2001.

It has said that such illegal activities have damaged and deteriorated or are likely to damage or deteriorate the tourism potentiality of the tourist places.

The Tourism Department has declared activities of operation of all Boating/Water Sports Activities from areas other than those permitted as nuisance.

Activities pertaining to begging of 'alms' in all tourist places, selling of items or goods from unauthorised hand-carts or movable carts and unauthorised hawkers are also termed as nuisance.

"Violator of order shall be punishable with fine of Rs 5,000, which may extend up to Rs 50,000 or shall be liable for action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code," it further said.

