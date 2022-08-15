Drugs valued at Rs 4,040cr seized in last few years: Manipur CM

Imphal, Aug 15 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said that the state government has launched a war against the drug menace, adding that drugs valued at Rs 4,040 crore have been seized while 2,536 people were arrested and 1,930 cases registered in the past few years.

The Chief Minister said that various communities and Civil Society Organisations have been "very supportive" towards the fight against the drug menace, and the government has also set up Anti Narcotics Task Force to intensify the action.

"Those cultivating Ganja (marijuana), alternative livelihoods would be provided to them as part of 'War on Drugs'. The state government is preparing a Detailed Project Report with assistance of the Union Development of the North Eastern Region and Agriculture Ministries," he said.

Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the Independence Day at First Manipur Rifle Ground on the outskirts of Imphal, the Chief Minister said that responding to the government's appeal, 26 cadres of various militant outfits have surrendered this year.

He said that to curb the corruption, the Anti-Corruption Cell in Chief Minister's Office was strengthened as Public Grievance Redressal and Anti-Corruption Cell and it was headed by a Secretary rank IAS officer.

The Manipur Lokayukta also started functioning very actively, he added.

Manipur also exported black rice, king chilli, turmeric and pineapple to various countries, and sold organic commodities worth over Rs 246 crore domestically, the Chief Minister said.

He said that Manipur has completed construction or renovation of 286 ponds against a target of setting up 240 fish ponds under the Amrit Sarovar component of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The achievement is 120 per cent, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that five out of seven sportspersons from Manipur won medals recently in the Commonwealth Games.

He also paid tributes to the freedom fighters and personally met the artistes and performers who performed various events on the occasion.

