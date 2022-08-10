Dy CM Sisodia writes to Delhi L-G, demands CBI probe in toll tax scam

New Delhi, Aug 10 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, and demanded a CBI probe into the alleged toll tax scam of Rs 6,000 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"Drawing your attention towards a huge corruption in Delhi's Municipal corporation, I want to request you to get the CBI probe done into the matter and take strict action against those involved in the corruption. This corruption has led to around Rs 6,000 crore of losses to the MCD," said Sisodia in the letter in Hindi.

He alleged corruption in the tax collected from the commercial vehicles entering the capital city.

The development comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) levelled allegations against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that it collided with two toll tax companies and caused huge loss to the public exchequer.

"I have written to the LG demanding a CBI probe into the toll tax scam of Rs 6,000 crore in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The money collected from commercial vehicles coming to Delhi everyday was embezzled in connivance," Sisodia said in a tweet.

He said every day 10 lakh commercial vehicles come to Delhi and tax was collected from those vehicles but it allegedly did not reach the MCD.

Sisodia has asked in the letter that this is a big scam that should immediately be probed by the CBI and strict action should be taken against those involved.

