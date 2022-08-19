Earlier, 'saala' influential in Bihar, now 'jeeja', claims BJP leader

Patna, Aug 19 A day after Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav invited his brother-in-law Shailesh Kumar to a meeting of the state pollution control board, former BJP minister Janak Ram on Friday targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the RJD for promoting family politics.

"Earlier, saala (wife's brother) was influential, now jeeja (sister's husband)," he said in a reference to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's brothers-in-law Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav being very influential and dictating terms when he was Chief Minister and now Shailesh Kumar in the government of his son, Tej Pratap Yadav.

"Old situation repeated in the new government. Jungle Raj part 3 arrived in Bihar," he claimed.

Hitting out at Nitish Kumar, Ram said: "When I was the minister, I used to go to him for approval of sanctioning jobs in the department, but he did not even listen. He does not want a Dalit leader seated along with him. He often got angry with me."

Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary, of the JD-U, came to the defence of Tej Pratap Yadav.

"When a leader is newly appointed as a minister, his/her family members used to go into the offices to see work. It happened sometimes with me as well though I became the minister for the fifth time. Tej Pratap Yadav went to the office for the first time, and his brother-in-law went with him. It is not a big issue. Though, it was an official meeting and he (Shailesh Kumar) should have gone away then," Chaudhary said.

