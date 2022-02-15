EC launches signature campaign in Manipur to promote ethical voting

Imphal, Feb 15 Ahead of the February 28 and March 5 assembly elections, the Election Commission on Tuesday launched a signature campaign to promote ethical voting. Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur Naorem Praveen Singh launching the campaign under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) said that the campaign was launched to promote ethical voting for the forthcoming elections for the 12th Manipur Assembly.

He said that the theme of the campaign is "Yes, I will vote to the Right Candidate". The official stressed that such a campaign would give the voters the mindset of choosing the right candidate who would work with commitment for the welfare of the people and the development of the state.

The campaign would also play a crucial role in spreading the message of the importance of ethical and inducement free voting to young voters, he added.

The signature campaign, which was organised by the Manipur Innovation Society, was held on Tuesday in different areas of Imphal city near Kangla, Nupi Keithel and Assembly Road and Thangmeiband. The campaign will also reach out to other areas of the poll bound state before the elections.

In an important step, 16.4 per cent all-women polling stations out of the total 2,968 polling stations would be set up in Manipur and in five assembly constituencies Singjamei, Thoubal, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Churachandpurl. The election officials said that 487 all-women managed polling stations would be set up in Manipur and women security personnel would be deployed in many of these stations.

They said that 115 model polling stations would be set up in the state and assured that minimum facilities like water, electricity, toilets, ramp would be made available in them.

Like many previous elections, the 10,49,639 women voters outnumbered the male electorate of 9,85,119 in Manipur this time also.

