ED attaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's properties in Rs 1,034 cr land scam case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's properties in connection with Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case, the law enforcement agency said.

The properties attached include Raut's Alibaug plot and one flat in Dadar, Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters today, Raut said, "I am not the one who will get scared. Seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a Shiv Sainik."

"I will fight and expose everyone. I am not the one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail," he said.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, the Sena MP said, "Satyameva Jayate" (truth alone triumphs).

Earlier, on March 25 Raut had lashed out against the Centre alleging that there is a nexus between the Central agencies and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defame the Maharashtra government.

These developments come against the backdrop of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated to be held this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

