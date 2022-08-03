ED finds Young Indian and Kolkata firm connection

New Delhi, Aug 3 Enforcement Directorate officials probing the National Herald matter have also found that Kolkata based firm Dotex Merchandise Private Limited had allegedly laundered money by giving a loan of Rs one crore to Young Indian Private Limited in 2010.

YI was just incorporated when Dotex gave it this loan and this has raised questions.

Recently when Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were grilled by the ED officials, both were asked about Dotex.

The Gandhis were asked about several transactions by Dotex.

The firm is reportedly situated at 5, Lower Rawdon Street in Sreepally in Ballygunge, Kolkata, in a residential apartment named Aakash Deep.

"Dotex firm allegedly paid Rs 1 crore to Young Indian. This was a loan which they gave to YI in 2010. The loan given by Dotex Merchandise was never returned. YI was just incorporated when this loan was given," said an ED source.

The ED suspects that the money was laundered through YI.

The ED can summon Dotex employees to get their statements recorded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor