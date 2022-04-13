ED grills Dhinakaran for 9 hours in two leaves symbol bribery case

New Delhi, April 13 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled politician T.T.V. Dhinakaran for almost nine hours in alleged bribery case related to the two leaves symbol.

Dhinakaran, the founding General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munneetra Kazagam, was summoned by the ED to record his statement in the bribery case in which the Election Commission officials were allegedly bribed to get the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the V.K. Sasikala faction.

Multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, is also facing the prosecution in the matter.

Chandrashekhar was recently placed under arrest by the ED in this connection from Tihar Jail. He was questioned at length. The ED had summoned Dhinakaran to record his statement in connection to the case.

Initially, in 2017 a case under various sections of IPC was lodged by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police against Chandrashekhar and others for allegedly bribing the Election Commission officials. The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of the FIR of the Delhi Police.

After lodging the FIR, the Delhi Police had placed him under arrest in April 2017.

Chandrashekhar had been accused to take money from Dhinakaran. This money was later had to be handed over to Election Commission officials as bribe to help them getting AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the V.K. Sasikala faction in a by-election to the RK Nagar assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran was also arrested by the Delhi Police. Later, the police filed a chargesheet against Dhinakaran and Chandrashekhar before Patiala House Courts.

Mallikarjuna, the then treasurer of AIADMK and a close aide of Dhinakaran was also placed under arrest for was offering Rs 50 crore to Chandrashekhar in helping them getting the symbol.

