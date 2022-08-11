ED is political tool for BJP, will not appear : Ex-Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 Two-time former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) scam at their office in Kochi, saying that ED was a political tool to target political rivals.

He said since he has not been told what wrong he had done, he will not appear before the ED in the case, and instead has sought a legal recourse. This was the second notice from the ED to Isaac.

Speaking to the media here, Isaac said he has filed a petition before the Kerala High Court and hence won't appear.

"ED has now become a tool for the BJP to target political rivals. The apex court has clearly said ED is to tackle cases under Public Money Laundering Act and not under FEMA. It is the RBI which deals with FEMA and the affairs of the KIIFB and all mandatory filings have been made to the RBI," said Isaac.

"My offence has not been told to me by the ED. And if they are not informing me of that, then they should recall their notice to me. Hence I have approached the court. ED appears to have more rights than the CBI. They are using this to usurp the powers of the state governments and are trying to create a smokescreen to confuse people here that something very big has happened in KIIFB," added Isaac.

Then turning his ire at the Congress here, Isaac said KIIFB was inactive during the period of the Oommen Chandy government ( 2011-16).

"Five years were lost and that has caused a serious dent in the development of Kerala, as they did nothing and now they have joined hands with the ED. The CPI-M has now decided to deal with ED legally and politically. We will get support from the people here in our fight against the ED and when that happens, nothing can be done," said Isaac.

In a related development five ruling legislators have also approached the High court against the ED stating that "they are out to ruin the KIIFB and the court should intervene".

