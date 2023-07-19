ED raids 3 real estate offices in Kolkata in connection with Bengal school recruitment case

Kolkata, July 19 Three different teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were conducting raid and search operations at offices of three real estate companies at three different locations in Kolkata in connection with the agency’s ongoing investigation on the alleged multi-crore school recruitment scam.

The three locations where the ED sleuth teams were conducting raid and search operations are at AJC Bose Road and Camac Street in central Kolkata and Prince Anwar Shah Road in south Kolkata.

Sources said that the names of the companies surfaced after the central agency sleuths checked the documents of the companies linked to the prime accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra.

It came to the notice of the ED sleuths that funds from the companies with Bhadra’s links were periodically transferred to the accounts of these three real estate companies.

The central agency sleuths suspect that the accounts of these real estate companies were used for diversion of funds by Bhadra through the hawala route.

Currently, Bhadra is admitted at state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in south Kolkata where a stent was inserted on Tuesday evening.

As many as 100 bank accounts in the name of Bhadra, his family members and close associates are currently under the scanner of the ED officials who are probing the money-laundering and money-trail angles in the scam.

The ED is supposed to present its charge sheet naming Bhadra by July 29 at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata. Sources said that in the charge sheet, the central agency will give details of properties and assets registered in the name of Bhadra, his family members and close associates besides particularising how disproportionate these assets were to his income.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor