ED summons TN Minister Senthil Balaji's brother, others for questioning

Chennai, June 16 In more troubles for arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned his brother R.V. Ashok Kumar, personal assistant B. Shanmugam and others for questioning next week in an alleged cash-for-jobs linked money laundering case, sources said on Friday.

The minister was arrested by the ED early on Wednesday in connection with the case after 18 hours of quizzing at his official residence. The ED sleuths had also raided his office in the Secretariat after questioning him .

A financial probe agency source here said that the agency has summoned Balaji's brother and his personal assistant for questioning next week as well as one woman, who is said to be linked to an alleged benami land deal.

Since his arrest on Wednesday, Balaji is currently in hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The ED had dubbed the minister as "prime suspect" in the cash-for-jobs case, and claimed in in its custody papers that alleged unaccounted cash deposits worth about Rs 1.60 crore were made in the bank accounts of Balaji and his wife.

The case against Balaji and his aides pertains to his tenure as the state Transport Minister in the AIADMK government during 2011-15.



