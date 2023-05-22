Egyptian president, Omani sultan meet on bilateral, regional issues

Cairo, May 22 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and visiting Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said have met in Egypt's capital Cairo on bilateral and regional issues.

The two leaders agreed on continued coordination and joint endeavours for achieving regional stability and security and highlighted the need to intensify efforts to resolve existing crises in a way that protects the supreme interests of the Arab people and preserves their capabilities and gains, the Egyptian Presidency said on Sunday in a statement.

It is the first visit of the Omani sultan to Egypt since he assumed power in January 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, Sisi affirmed Egypt's keenness to promote distinguished relations with Oman in order to achieve the interests of the two people and the entire Arab nation, the statement added.

For his part, Haitham stressed the importance of opening new horizons for bilateral cooperation in all fields in the coming period, in order to build on the positive results achieved during Sisi's visit to Muscat in June 2022.

