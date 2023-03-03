Egyptian Prez announces measures to contain price hikes

Cairo, March 3 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has announced a package of measures to cushion the impact of soaring prices.

The measures included raising minimum wage for government employees to 3,500 Egyptian pounds ($114) from 2,700 pounds and pensions by 15 per cent, al-Sisi said in a televised address to the nation.

The new decisions, which will be enforced on April 1, seeks to "alleviate the effect of the global economic circumstances", the President said.

He said the Russia-Ukraine war has affected the global economy, which is yet to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, adding "Egypt, like other countries, was affected by the rise in energy and food prices due to the disruption of the global supply chain".

Al-Sisi's remarks came a few hours after a hike in fuel prices came into effect.

Rashad Abdo, a Cairo-based Egyptian economist, told Xinhua that those measures are important to ease people's burdens amid the current inflation, yet are still not enough.

He urged the government to monitor the private sector, which raises prices due to lack of governmental supervision.

