Election Commission Successfully Conducts Voting at Raireshwar, Maharashtra's Highest Polling Booth in Baramati

In a remarkable logistical feat, the Election Commission orchestrated a smooth voting process for 160 individuals at the breathtaking Raireshwar Fort, situated at an astounding altitude of 4,491 feet. This fortress, perched in the Baramati constituency, posed a unique challenge due to its remote location and rugged terrain. Covering a distance of 30 kilometers from Bhor taluka in Pune rural, the polling party embarked on a journey to the foothills of Raireshwar. From there, an additional 18 kilometers via Rairi awaited them, followed by an hour-long trek aided by an iron ladder to reach the polling station atop the fort.

Undeterred by the formidable landscape, election staff and officers mobilized to ensure the smooth functioning of democracy. Equipped with essential voting machinery, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), control units, and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices, they traversed the challenging path to uphold the democratic process.

The Raireshwar polling booth, nestled within the Baramati constituency, encompasses six assembly seats, contributing to Maharashtra's significant role in the parliamentary arena. Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, stands as the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament.Despite facing various challenges in encouraging voter participation, election workers displayed unwavering dedication. Negotiating the treacherous journey to Raireshwar, they exemplified commitment to democracy, ensuring that every eligible voter had the opportunity to cast their ballot.The successful execution of this endeavor underscores the Election Commission's commitment to facilitating democratic participation, even in the most challenging and remote environments.